 Oh, Cat! China House On Fire After Animal Ends Up Turning On Cooker During Play
The animal ended up stepping on the induction cooker and turning it on while checking out the kitchen on its hunt for food.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
A cat accidentally set a house on fire after it was simply roaming around and enjoying some fun time there. The animal ended up stepping on the induction cooker and turning it on while playing in the kitchen or purportedly being on its deadly food hunt. Its notorious act resulted in igniting the fire that burned the first floor of the residence, leading to a fire alert to the owner's phone.

What was the house owner doing when the cat was playing inside? Identified as Dandan, the owner was mentioned in news reports as playing mahjong outside when she received a call about what had went wrong. The property management staff notified her on the fire. She rushed home to find the space burnt and covered almost entirely in ashes.

Cat no injured

Dandan took note of the mishap caused by her cat named Jingoudiao. The house met with a damage of more than 100,000 yuan (Rs. 11,67,641). Notably, while the fire broke out, the cat managed to hide in a cabinet to secure itself from any unlikely happening. During the rescue, firefighters found the animal covered in ash but not injured.

Owner's reaction to incident

According to reports, Dandan renamed the cat's social media account by terming Jingoudiao 'Sichuan's most bada*s cat,' and went on a live streaming with the animal to where he joked about making the animal compensate for the losses. No sooner, the owner also posted a sorry letter as if it was drafted by the cat. It was signed with its paws.

It is noted that the posts following the fire which captured the hilarious take of Dandan have gone viral on the Chinese app Douyin and gathered more than eight million viewes.

