 This Buffalo From Haryana Is Worth More 2 Rolls-Royce Cars
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralThis Buffalo From Haryana Is Worth More 2 Rolls-Royce Cars

This Buffalo From Haryana Is Worth More 2 Rolls-Royce Cars

The buffalo is eight years old, and it comes from Sirsa in Haryana. It is said to be priced extremely high, with the rate increasing at every fest. Last year, at the Pushkar Mela, Anmol was brought by a person for Rs 11 crore, who is said to have put the animal on sale later for a much higher rate.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Anmol buffalo | Reddit

Days after the All-India Farmers’ Fair was held in Meerut, the much-famed buffalo "Anmol" is drawing the attention of the internet once again. Hailing from Haryana, the buffalo is a major attraction at events related to animal husbandry and farming. After going viral for its presence at the Pushkar Mela in Ajmer, it has wooed people for being part of the recent event this year too.

The buffalo is eight years old, and it comes from Sirsa in Haryana. It is said to be priced extremely high, with the rate increasing at every fest. Last year, at the Pushkar Mela, Anmol was brought by a person for Rs 11 crore, who is said to have put the animal on sale later for a much higher rate.

Meet Anmol The $2.7 million Buffalo
byu/udhayam2K ininterestingasfuck
Read Also
Pushkar Mela 2023: Meet Buffalo Anmol; Haryana Cattle Parent To 150 Offsprings Is On Sale For ₹11...
article-image

Anmol is priced at Rs 23 crore

Jagat Singh who reportedly went with Anmol to Meerut this October pointed out that the buffalo is expensive and priced as high as Rs 23 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Two People Dead In Lorry-Bus Collision On Yelahanka Flyover In Bengaluru
Karnataka: Two People Dead In Lorry-Bus Collision On Yelahanka Flyover In Bengaluru
The Watchers OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Fanning's Horror Film Online
The Watchers OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Fanning's Horror Film Online
Special & Blingy: Raphinha Surprises Lamine Yamal With Jaw Dropping Gold iPhone Of ₹10 Lakh To Celebrate Ballon d'Or Kopa Trophy Win; Video
Special & Blingy: Raphinha Surprises Lamine Yamal With Jaw Dropping Gold iPhone Of ₹10 Lakh To Celebrate Ballon d'Or Kopa Trophy Win; Video
Tesla-Trump Synergy: Company Shares Continue To Rise As Elon Musk's Net Worth Surges Further
Tesla-Trump Synergy: Company Shares Continue To Rise As Elon Musk's Net Worth Surges Further

Later, the animal which weighs 1500 kgs, was displayed at the Pushkar International Cattle Fair by Palmindra Gill. Gill, however, told the media that he is not looking forward to sell the buffalo.

According to reports, many buyers approached to spend Rs 23 crore to purchase Anmol at the fair, but Gill denied.

It was learned that Anoml's semen was in high demand, which was collected twice a week and distributed to cattle farmers.

Anmol is worth Rs 23 crore, the price which could buy a person two luxury cars like Rolls-Royce or nearly 10 Mercedes Benz vehicles or more than a dozen luxury homes in Noida, according to reports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

This Buffalo From Haryana Is Worth More 2 Rolls-Royce Cars

This Buffalo From Haryana Is Worth More 2 Rolls-Royce Cars

'This Seems Weird': Internet Debates Over Chinese Mall Ditching Mannequins To Use Live Models On...

'This Seems Weird': Internet Debates Over Chinese Mall Ditching Mannequins To Use Live Models On...

Viral VIDEO: Drunk Constable Unzips And Urinates In Middle Of Road Outside Police Station In Agra;...

Viral VIDEO: Drunk Constable Unzips And Urinates In Middle Of Road Outside Police Station In Agra;...

VIDEO: Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door Mid-Air On Korean Air Flight To Seoul; Cabin Crew...

VIDEO: Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door Mid-Air On Korean Air Flight To Seoul; Cabin Crew...

Mumbai: Logan Paul Rides Autorickshaw In Viral Video, MrBeast & KSI Become Passengers

Mumbai: Logan Paul Rides Autorickshaw In Viral Video, MrBeast & KSI Become Passengers