'This Broke My Heart': Viral Chinese Celebrity Dog With 1.5 Million Followers, Stolen, Sold & Slaughtered For Meat; Netizens Spark Outrage

The heartbreaking death of Chutou, a beloved Border Collie with more than 1.5 million followers on Chinese social media, has ignited widespread anger across China and renewed discussions about the country's limited legal protections for companion animals.

Owned by travel content creator Guo from Henan province, Chutou had become an internet sensation over the years. The intelligent and loyal dog frequently accompanied Guo on adventures across China, appearing in videos filmed in remote deserts, mountain ranges, and other scenic locations. Fans admired the dog for his calm nature and unwavering companionship.

From stray puppy to internet celebrity

Guo first brought Chutou home in 2018 after purchasing the three-month-old puppy from a street vendor for more than 2,000 yuan. Over the years, the Border Collie grew into a recognizable online personality, gaining a large following through travel content documenting his journeys with Guo.

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The dog's popularity stemmed not only from his striking appearance but also from his intelligence and devotion. Chutou often appeared guarding campsites and accompanying his owner during long-distance road trips.

Dog disappears while owner is overseas

The incident unfolded while Guo was traveling alone in Georgia. During the trip, Chutou remained in Henan under the care of Guo's parents.

On May 11, Guo's father noticed the dog had vanished from the family's farmland. Security camera footage later reportedly revealed two individuals taking Chutou away on an electric scooter.

After learning of the disappearance, Guo immediately ended his overseas trip and returned to China to search for his pet.

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Search leads to disturbing discovery

Weeks later, Guo tracked down a man suspected of taking Chutou. In an effort to save his dog, he reportedly offered 10,000 yuan in exchange for the animal's return.

The suspect allegedly claimed he believed Chutou was a stray dog and said the animal had followed him when called.

Guo disputed that account, pointing out that Chutou was wearing a collar and a tracking device at the time and had been resting on privately owned family land.

The search eventually led to devastating news. Guo was informed that Chutou had been sold to a restaurant serving dog meat for just 180 yuan and had already been slaughtered and consumed.

"The dog is dead, so stop making a fuss"

According to reports, the accused individual and his relatives offered no apology after the incident.

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Instead, the suspect allegedly told Guo: "The dog is dead, so stop making a fuss. I did not break the law."

Still hoping to recover something of his longtime companion, Guo later approached a worker involved in processing the dog and asked whether any remains or fur could be returned.

"The hair was thrown in the rubbish long ago," the butcher replied.

Legal challenges in seeking justice

Determined to pursue legal action, Guo submitted evidence to police regarding Chutou's value and ownership.

Legal experts noted that under Chinese law, theft cases can result in criminal prosecution when the value of stolen property exceeds certain thresholds. If authorities recognize Chutou's value at or above 2,000 yuan, the suspect could potentially face theft charges carrying penalties that include imprisonment.

However, lawyers say proving the dog's broader commercial worth as a social media celebrity may be difficult. Likewise, emotional suffering caused by the loss of a pet is often challenging to quantify under current legal frameworks.

China does not currently have a national companion animal protection law. In most cases, pets are legally classified as property, meaning disputes are generally resolved through civil compensation rather than animal welfare statutes.

Growing debate over dog meat trade

News of Chutou's death spread rapidly online, triggering emotional reactions from animal lovers across the country.

One social media user wrote: "I cried while watching Chutou’s old videos. Such a bright, living soul ended so tragically. Those who stole, killed and ate him must pay."

The case has also revived discussion about the dog meat trade in China. Although there is no nationwide prohibition on consuming dog meat, the Chinese government removed dogs from its official livestock catalogue in 2020, signaling a shift toward recognizing them as companion animals rather than farm animals.

Several cities, including Shenzhen and Zhuhai, have enacted local bans on the consumption of dogs and cats. Nevertheless, dog meat continues to be sold and consumed in some regions, where it remains tied to longstanding traditions.