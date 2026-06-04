'They Called Us To Insult': Chennai Mayor Priya Allegedly Insults TVK MLA Pallavi At School Inauguration Ceremony; Video Viral

A seemingly routine school inauguration in Chennai turned into a talking point after a lamp-lighting ceremony triggered a political controversy and a flood of social media reactions.

The controversy emerged during the reopening celebrations at a newly renovated Urdu school in Pulianthope, Chennai, as schools across Tamil Nadu welcomed students back after the summer break.

The event was attended by Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan, R K Nagar MLA Pallavi, and Greater Chennai Corporation Joint Commissioner Karpagam, an IAS officer. While the programme included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the inauguration of the new building, it was a brief moment during the traditional lamp-lighting ritual that stole the spotlight.

A video circulating online appeared to show the mayor handing a candle to the IAS officer instead of the MLA, prompting claims that the elected representative had been overlooked during the ceremony.

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MLA's exit fuels speculation

Eyewitness accounts and media reports suggested that Pallavi was standing behind the front row during the event. As preparations began for lighting the ceremonial lamp, she reportedly extended her hand to receive the candle.

However, the candle was passed to the IAS officer first. Shortly afterward, the MLA left the venue, leading to speculation that she was upset over being ignored or sidelined during the programme.

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, where users debated whether the incident was a breach of protocol or simply a misunderstanding.

Mayor denies any intentional snub

Responding to the criticism, Mayor Priya Rajan rejected allegations that the MLA had been disrespected.

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"We did not sideline anyone. The MLA was invited to the event and took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. During the lamp-lighting ceremony, protocol required the IAS officer to light the lamp first, followed by the MLA," she said.

The mayor stressed that the event was conducted according to established administrative procedures and that no participant was intentionally excluded.

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Protocol at the centre of the debate

According to Priya Rajan, confusion over official protocol may have led to the controversy. She explained that public events often follow a predetermined order of precedence involving elected representatives and government officials.

"All actions at the function were carried out in line with protocol," she maintained, adding that the sequence followed during the ceremony was consistent with official guidelines.

While the incident lasted only a few moments, it has sparked a wider discussion online about public-event protocol, political optics, and how quickly ceremonial gestures can become headline news in the age of viral videos.