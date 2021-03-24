'This ain't our mantra': Twitterati cancels IPL's new anthem, calls it cringe

The Indian Premier League (IPL) released its new anthem called 'India Ka Apna Mantra' on Tuesday, March 23, for its upcoming 2021 edition. Star Sports launched the new IPL anthem during the first ODI between India and England.

The video begins with a classroom depicted on a black and white screen, where a teacher asks a student to recite the success mantra. When the student recites the mantra that he knows, the teacher asks the kid to recite the new mantra instead of the old one. Here begins the anthem whose lyrics are “yeh apna swag-tantra hai, India ka apna mantra hai.”

The theme of the song actually spans the gap between old and new generation and technology spanning the development throughout.

The official Twitter handle of IPL revealed the song with a tweet that reads, "#VIVOIPL 2021 Anthem salutes the new, bold and confident spirit of India. Let’s all believe in #IndiaKaApnaMantra. Tell us what you think will be your team's Success Mantra this season. #VIVOIPL 2021 - Starts from April 9th!"