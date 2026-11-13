‘Third Time This Has Happened’: Passenger Flags Misuse Of Accessible Toilet At Bengaluru Airport; Video Goes Viral

‘Third Time This Has Happened’: Passenger Flags Misuse Of Accessible Toilet At Bengaluru Airport | X

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) has become a topic of discussion after a passenger at the BLR airport raised concerns after allegedly being forced to wait for over 25 minutes while a non-disabled individual occupied an accessible toilet. The passenger noted that this was the third time they had faced this issue at the airport. The incident was captured on camera, and as soon as it surfaced on the internet, the video went viral and was flooded with netizens' reactions. Not only that, but BLR airport authorities also came into action and apologised for the incident.

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Bengaluru airport viral video raises concerns

A traveller at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has expressed concern after reportedly being forced to wait as a non-disabled individual used an accessible restroom for more than 25 minutes. The passenger noted that this was the third similar incident, emphasising that accessible amenities are crucial for individuals with disabilities and not intended for general ease.

The video shared on the internet soon went viral. In the video, a passenger is seen walking out of the toilet, and people were seen in a queue. Among them was a lady sitting on a chair. She says, "Aap aise mat jane diya kariye, hum to ek hi toilet use kar sakte hai, ye loog to sab kar sakte hai," the senior citizen spoke after the man walked out of the toilet. "Otherwise, I will make a complaint," someone says. "She is waiting for so long." Then the lady says, "Mera flight time ho raha hai."

BLR airport responds to viral video

BLR airport also commented on the video and said, "Hello @mridu_goel, thank you for connecting with us. Your feedback is valuable and shared with the concerned team for review. Kindly share your contact details & exact location via DM for our team to connect with you."

Netizens' reactions

One said, "Simple doubt - How is this lady disabled. Good hands, good legs .. no visible disability...

Airports should provide these facilities - only to people with valid if disability certificates."

Taking the side of the elderly man who occupied the toilet, another said, "He is an elderly person he may have different health issues who gave you rights judge his health, tat is disabled washroom not only for wheelchair people."