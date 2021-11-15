'There's a sequel right?' Fans are already begging Netflix for a sequel to Red Notice; here's why

Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and Gal Gadot, has already sparked a demand for a sequel from Netflix users.

The film was just released on the streaming site, and fans are already clamouring for more action. The three Hollywood A-listers are involved in an art robbery in the action-comedy picture, but there's more to it than that, and not everything is as it seems, as is so often the case.

If the film is as successful as projected, it's very clear that Netflix would quickly commission a sequel, which will be a dream come true for fans who seem to want more.

Have a look at how fans have been continuously demanding for a sequel:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote and directed the American action comedy film.

It stars Dwayne Johnson as an FBI agent who reluctantly joins forces with a known art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to arrest an even more notorious crook (Gal Gadot).

Following Central Intelligence (2016) and Skyscraper (2018), this is Thurber's third collaboration with Johnson, and Johnson's second collaboration with Reynolds, following Hobbs & Shaw (2019). Critics have also reacted to the film with mixed views.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 03:49 PM IST