'There Has Been No Party': Father Of Pune Porsche Case Accused Says Viral Video Is From 2023 Celebration, Calls It ‘Misleading’

Fresh controversy has erupted around the high-profile Pune Porsche crash case after a viral video allegedly showed builder Vishal Agarwal celebrating with his family following his release from custody. The clip, widely shared across social media platforms, triggered outrage among netizens already angry over the 2024 crash that killed two young software engineers in Pune.

The video shows Vishal Agarwal and his wife dancing to the Bollywood song “Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Dosto Salaam Karo” during what appears to be a lavish family gathering. Many social media users claimed the event was a post-bail celebration, reigniting criticism around the handling of the case.

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Lawyers say viral clip is old, not a post-jail celebration

However, the Agarwal family has strongly denied those claims. In an exclusive statement given to News18, the family’s lawyers clarified that the video predates the Pune Porsche accident case by several months.

“This video is from 2023, from their silver wedding anniversary. This is not a recent video at all. People have been giving false information. There has been no party,” the lawyers exclusively told News18.

The legal team further stated that the event was a private family function attended by relatives and close friends, and not linked in any way to recent legal developments.

“There are family members in the video who had gone for the celebration. There has been no new celebration,” the lawyers added.

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Vishal Agarwal Alleges misrepresentation by media

Vishal Agarwal also released a statement after the video gained traction online. He claimed several media reports falsely portrayed the footage as a celebration following his release from jail.

According to Agarwal, the video was recorded on September 2, 2023, during his and his wife Shivani Agarwal’s 25th wedding anniversary celebration held at a hotel in Goa. He pointed out that the gathering took place months before the FIR related to the Pune Porsche crash was registered on May 19, 2024.

Agarwal alleged that the old clip was deliberately circulated with misleading claims to tarnish his family’s reputation. He also accused unknown individuals of leaking a private family video and said the circulation of the footage amounted to an invasion of privacy.

In his statement, he mentioned that ongoing court proceedings have already caused emotional strain for the family and that the false narrative surrounding the video has added to their mental distress.