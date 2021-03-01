The Tharoor way of speaking English: Pak comedian shares the recipe for Tharoor-like English in this viral video

In the 21st century, English has become the most widely spoken language. From securing a job to getting married, speaking English is a requirement everywhere. The language of our colonisers, the British, is spoken throughout India today. Since English is not our native language, many struggle to speak it fluently. However, if there's one man in this country, who can even beat the British at their game and speak English flawlessly with swag, it's the one and only- Shashi Tharoor!

Politician Shashi Tharoor is India's favourite when it comes to speaking the Queen's Language. When he speaks, we wonder whether even the British can speak English as fluently as him. From farrago to defenestration, and from Floccinaucinihilipilification to Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia, he has taught us words that we could not imagine in our wildest dreams.

Whenever Tharoor uses his astonishing vocabulary, India gets a meme fest. We make so many memes about the word that it fits into our collective memory forever. Guess what? Not just Indians but Pakistanis are also a fan of Tharoor's vocabulary.

Recently, Pakistani stand-up comedian Akbar Chaudry released a video titled, "How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor". The hilarious video recommends drinking the juice of the Oxford Dictionary and inserting Tharoor's speeches in your veins.

Here's the video: