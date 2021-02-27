Shobhaa De shares meme featuring Ravi Shastri after India's win at Narendra Modi stadium - Here's what he has to say

As the COVID-19 lockdown hit and liquor shops shut their doors many lamented the loss, even as others took to social media making memes and cracking jokes. Head coach of the Indian national cricket team, Ravi Shastri bore the brunt of many of these wisecracks, hit fondness for liquor a standing joke.

But the cricketer has proved time and again that he can be an incredibly good sport, shaking of the jibes or even fanning the flames cheerfully. As the lockdown was relaxed somewhat in his locality, he picked out his ideal beer partners and told reporters that he was planning to "get a beer tonight". And in 2016, he had recounted a story from his initial days during an interview about how he and his teammates had felt comfortable having a drink in the presence of former India batsman Gundappa Vishwanath or even in his dormitory while associated with U-19.

Now, as a meme about India's incredible win in the recent test series against England went viral for it's reference to Shastri, he took it in stride adding that he "loved" the banter.

"Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times," he added.

For the uninitated, India is presently on the cusp of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, having beaten England by 10 wickets on an extraordinary second day of the only day-night Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. The fourth Test will also be played in Ahmedabad, starting on February 24. The result knocked England out of contention for the final which is scheduled to be held from June 18 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

"You thought I'd stay in a dry state for five days?" a smiling Shastri can be seen asking in the now viral image that was shared by many including writer Shobhaa De.