'That's Impressive': German Tourist Shocked After Receiving Free Rabies Vaccine At Government Hospital In India- VIDEO

A German traveller visiting India recently grabbed attention online after sharing his unexpected experience with the country’s public healthcare system. The tourist revealed that he received a free rabies vaccination at a government hospital in Surat, Gujarat, leaving him both surprised and impressed.

Dog bite incident leads to hospital visit

According to the viral social media post, the traveller was bitten by a stray dog during his stay in Surat. Concerned about possible infection, he immediately visited a government hospital in the Vesu area for medical attention.

What followed came as a shock to him. The man said he was provided prompt treatment and administered a rabies vaccine without being charged any fee. He also mentioned that doctors informed him he would need to complete four additional doses as part of the full vaccination schedule.

‘Quick, clean and free’: Tourist praises Indian healthcare

In the video shared online, the tourist praised the efficiency of the hospital staff and the hygiene standards maintained at the facility. He expressed surprise at how quickly he received care, noting that similar treatment in many countries could involve significant medical expenses.

“I was surprised by how fast and clean everything was, and the treatment was completely free,” he said, adding that he did not expect such accessibility in a public hospital abroad.

Viral post sparks online debate

The clip, shared by the Instagram page Indo-German Vibes, quickly gained traction online, drawing thousands of views and reactions. Many users appreciated India’s public healthcare initiatives, while others reminded the tourist to complete the full course of rabies vaccinations, a critical step for effective protection.

Some commenters compared healthcare costs internationally, pointing out that rabies treatment in countries like the United States can be extremely expensive without insurance coverage.

Why Rabies vaccination is provided free in India

India runs several government-backed immunisation and public health programmes aimed at preventing deadly diseases such as rabies. Dog bites remain a significant public health concern in the country, and government hospitals often provide anti-rabies vaccines and essential treatment at little or no cost to ensure timely care.