'It Bursted In My Ear': Rajasthan MBBS Student Alleges Injury After JBL Earbud Malfunction; Viral Post Sparks Concern Online

A medical student from Rajasthan has ignited a major discussion on social media after claiming that a wireless earbud malfunctioned during use and caused an ear injury. The incident, which quickly gained traction online, has once again raised questions about the safety standards of personal audio devices.

Viral post raises alarm over earbud safety

The safety concern began when the MBBS student shared her experience on X, alleging that her right-side JBL Tune Beam 2 earbud suddenly malfunctioned while she was listening to music. According to her account, the device appeared to “burst,” leading to immediate discomfort and medical complications.

She stated that the earbuds had been received as a gift only a month before the incident. Seeking accountability, the student tagged consumer protection authorities in her post and called for prompt action.

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Medical diagnosis shared online

To support her claims, the student uploaded an image of a medical prescription reportedly issued after an ENT consultation. The document referenced inflammation in the right ear’s tympanic membrane, commonly known as the eardrum.

The prescription also noted symptoms such as vertigo, nausea, and vomiting, suggesting that the injury required medical evaluation and treatment. The case quickly drew widespread attention, with users debating whether wireless earbuds can pose physical risks when malfunctioning.

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Company responds to allegations

Following the viral discussion, JBL issued a public response acknowledging that it had taken note of the complaint. The company stated that the matter had been forwarded to its India team for direct follow-up with the user.

While the brand confirmed it was investigating the situation, it did not explicitly confirm whether an actual device explosion or hardware failure had occurred.

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Social media reactions and public concern

The incident triggered mixed reactions online. Some users expressed concern about the safety of wireless earbuds and shared personal experiences involving overheating or sudden device shutdowns. Others questioned whether the injury could have been caused by volume levels, improper usage, or unrelated medical factors.

The debate highlights growing consumer anxiety as wireless audio gadgets become increasingly common in daily life.