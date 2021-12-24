'Thank you Bhajji Paa:' Twitter brims with tributes as Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket

One of India's most successful off-spinners, Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 41-year-old from Punjab took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable," he tweeted.

Harbhajan, who made his India debut during an ODI against New Zealand at Sharjah in 1998, last played for the country in March, 2016 during a T20I against the UAE at Dhaka.

One of the most memorable moments in his international career was when he snapped 32 wickets in three Tests, including the first Test hat-trick by an Indian, against Australia in March, 2001.

Soon after Harbhajan's announcement, former cricketers and fans took to twitter to pour in tributes for the veteran Indian off- spinner and thanked him for his terrific contribution to Indian cricket.

Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well! pic.twitter.com/xEMTpGBru3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 24, 2021

What a great career @harbhajan_singh. Wonderful to see you flower from a slim, young, talented cricketer to a match-winner. Wish you lots of happiness and satisfaction. You gave your family so much to be proud of https://t.co/QsMjX5eymD — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 24, 2021

@harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it’s a huge honour to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs( lucky for me ) before my spells ) lots of love and respect pic.twitter.com/5IgYJk4HcD — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) December 24, 2021

Would never forget this. Happy retirement paaji 💛 pic.twitter.com/7ELhGxdkNv — Siddhi (@Sectumsempra187) December 24, 2021

Bhajji, We will never forget your contribution for Indian Cricket. You were a fighter and a champion. Happy retirement 🏆🏏🇮🇳 #harbhajansinghpic.twitter.com/1iTTWCTmpE — Manish (@KuntasticAguero) December 24, 2021

•Tests - 417 Wickets.

•ODIs - 269 Wickets.

•T20I - 25 Wickets.

•IPL - 150 Wickets.

•ODI WC Winner.

•T20 World Cup Winner.

•IPL Winner & CT Winner.



Harbhajan Singh was one of the Greatest spinner in Indian cricket History. Thank you, Bhaaji Paa for the Amazing memories. pic.twitter.com/jj3RwaNafx — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 24, 2021

No matter what happens, you will always be remembered Champ...



Countless memories, loads of achievement... Brilliant career indeed ❤️

Happy Retirement @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/lZg2QPherh — Bibhu (@Bibhu224) December 24, 2021

One of the childhood hero! Thank you Bhaji paji for inspiring us for many years! @harbhajan_singh - One of the hero of my childhood book! #harbhajansingh pic.twitter.com/lZGsQWty8N — Vipul Narigara (@vipulnarigara22) December 24, 2021

Harbhajan Singh has announced retirement from cricket. Burst onto the scene as a prodigy in 1998, and ended up with 711 international wickets! Brilliant player, good friend! Go well @harbhajan_singh @Geeta_Basra #BhajjiRetires #HarbhajanSingh pic.twitter.com/cbMFv6LoAB — Anil_Jena_Aj (@JenaAnila) December 24, 2021

Thank you for the memories paaji.. your memories will be always close to our heart..❤#jaihind🇮🇳 — Nautanki (@Karantripathi06) December 24, 2021

What an incredible Successful Carrer @harbhajan_singh . Fortunate to see you live playing in our time. Good luck for your Future. pic.twitter.com/ph6eiXsTRI — Sahiljot dhanota (@SahiljotManjpur) December 24, 2021

With PTI Inputs

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 03:30 PM IST