Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you Grateful", tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 02:32 PM IST