Updated on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 02:32 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket

FPJ Web Desk
Fatullah : India’s Harbhajan Singh bowls on the last day of their test cricket match against Bangladesh in Fatullah, Bangladesh, Sunday, June 14, 2015. AP/PTI(AP6_14_2015_000112B) |

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you Grateful", tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 02:32 PM IST
