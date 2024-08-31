Terrifying VIDEO Shows 5 Crocodiles Dragging A Dog In Flooded Vishwamitri River In Vadodara Amid Heavy Rains | X

Vadodara: A terrifying video has surfaced online showing five crocodiles dragging a dog in the Vishwamitri River in Vadodara, Gujarat. Many videos have emerged on social media showing crocodiles in residential areas after heavy rains flooded the city. These crocodiles entered residential areas from the Vishwamitri River. Several videos show crocodiles inside houses, on rooftops, and dragging a dog in flooded streets. A drone shot captured five crocodiles in the river, one of which had caught a dog in its jaws.

There are reports that there are around 300 massive crocodiles in the Vishwamitri River. The crocodiles which have been spotted in the residetial areas of Vadodara are mostly 12-15 feet long in size. The crocodiles are dangerous and can harm the people if they are not spotted in time inside the water. The streets of Vadodara were waterlogged as the Vishwamitri River flooded after heavy rains in the state. The people are under fear of crocodiles as they are appearing surprisingly at various locations in the city.

Crocodiles enter the residential areas of Vadodara every year in the monsoon as the river gets flooded due to heavy rains. These crocodiles slip into the residential areas as water enters the vicinity resulting in water-logging. Earlier, a massive crocodile entered a house in Vadodara which was around 12-foot-long. The forest department captured the crocodile after a long struggle and the reptile was released in the river after being captured.

Another crocodile was spotted resting on the roof of a house outside which water was flowing due to floods. There are no reports of any attack in humans in the recent event of crocodiles appearing from various locations in the city. However, dogs have fallen prey to these dangerous reptiles. There is another video in which a huge crocodiles is seen catching its prey in its jaws in the flooded streets of Vadodara.