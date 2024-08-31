 Terrifying VIDEO Shows 5 Crocodiles Dragging A Dog In Flooded Vishwamitri River In Vadodara Amid Heavy Rains
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTerrifying VIDEO Shows 5 Crocodiles Dragging A Dog In Flooded Vishwamitri River In Vadodara Amid Heavy Rains

Terrifying VIDEO Shows 5 Crocodiles Dragging A Dog In Flooded Vishwamitri River In Vadodara Amid Heavy Rains

These crocodiles entered residential areas from the Vishwamitri River. Several videos show crocodiles inside houses, on rooftops, and dragging a dog in flooded streets. A drone shot captured five crocodiles in the river, one of which had caught a dog in its jaws.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Terrifying VIDEO Shows 5 Crocodiles Dragging A Dog In Flooded Vishwamitri River In Vadodara Amid Heavy Rains | X

Vadodara: A terrifying video has surfaced online showing five crocodiles dragging a dog in the Vishwamitri River in Vadodara, Gujarat. Many videos have emerged on social media showing crocodiles in residential areas after heavy rains flooded the city. These crocodiles entered residential areas from the Vishwamitri River. Several videos show crocodiles inside houses, on rooftops, and dragging a dog in flooded streets. A drone shot captured five crocodiles in the river, one of which had caught a dog in its jaws.

There are reports that there are around 300 massive crocodiles in the Vishwamitri River. The crocodiles which have been spotted in the residetial areas of Vadodara are mostly 12-15 feet long in size. The crocodiles are dangerous and can harm the people if they are not spotted in time inside the water. The streets of Vadodara were waterlogged as the Vishwamitri River flooded after heavy rains in the state. The people are under fear of crocodiles as they are appearing surprisingly at various locations in the city.

Crocodiles enter the residential areas of Vadodara every year in the monsoon as the river gets flooded due to heavy rains. These crocodiles slip into the residential areas as water enters the vicinity resulting in water-logging. Earlier, a massive crocodile entered a house in Vadodara which was around 12-foot-long. The forest department captured the crocodile after a long struggle and the reptile was released in the river after being captured.

Read Also
VIDEO: Massive 15-Foot Crocodile Enters House After Floods Due To Heavy Rains In Vadodara, Causes...
article-image

Another crocodile was spotted resting on the roof of a house outside which water was flowing due to floods. There are no reports of any attack in humans in the recent event of crocodiles appearing from various locations in the city. However, dogs have fallen prey to these dangerous reptiles. There is another video in which a huge crocodiles is seen catching its prey in its jaws in the flooded streets of Vadodara.

FPJ Shorts
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Begins September 3; Make Sure To Follow THESE Steps For Successful Application!
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Begins September 3; Make Sure To Follow THESE Steps For Successful Application!
Philippines Expresses Serious Concerns As Chinese Coast Guard Rams BRP Teresa Magbanua In South China Sea; Visuals Surface
Philippines Expresses Serious Concerns As Chinese Coast Guard Rams BRP Teresa Magbanua In South China Sea; Visuals Surface
Actress Preeti Jhangiani Thanks Mumbai Police For Finding Her Lost Phone: 'Within 2 Hours...' (PHOTO)
Actress Preeti Jhangiani Thanks Mumbai Police For Finding Her Lost Phone: 'Within 2 Hours...' (PHOTO)
Haryana Mob Lynching: Cow Vigilantes Kill Migrant Worker Allegedly For Eating Beef; 7 Held Including 2 Minors (Video)
Haryana Mob Lynching: Cow Vigilantes Kill Migrant Worker Allegedly For Eating Beef; 7 Held Including 2 Minors (Video)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Terrifying VIDEO Shows 5 Crocodiles Dragging A Dog In Flooded Vishwamitri River In Vadodara Amid...

Terrifying VIDEO Shows 5 Crocodiles Dragging A Dog In Flooded Vishwamitri River In Vadodara Amid...

Varanasi: 2 Girls Abuse, Slap Bullet Rider For Allegedly Eve-Teasing Them; Video Viral

Varanasi: 2 Girls Abuse, Slap Bullet Rider For Allegedly Eve-Teasing Them; Video Viral

Gujarat Rains: Vadodara Residents Play Garba In Full Spirit On Waterlogged Street; Video Viral

Gujarat Rains: Vadodara Residents Play Garba In Full Spirit On Waterlogged Street; Video Viral

Video: Helicopter Being Airlifted By MI-17 Chopper For Repair Works Crashes In Kedarnath Valley

Video: Helicopter Being Airlifted By MI-17 Chopper For Repair Works Crashes In Kedarnath Valley

VIDEO: Indore Private Hospital Staff Thrash Patient’s Relatives After They Request To Apply...

VIDEO: Indore Private Hospital Staff Thrash Patient’s Relatives After They Request To Apply...