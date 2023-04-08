'Tere bin na ho subah': Delhi-based singer's Hindi version of 'Until I Found You' will melt your heart

Artist Kshitij Anand took to Instagram bringing to notice that he penned some Hindi lyrics to singer Stephen Sanchez's 'Until I Found You'. The music video that records him singing a few lines to sync to the tune of the English song has touched netizens.
The video was uploaded on the content-sharing site a few days ago, and it was captioned to read: "POV: Wrote a Hindi version of this beautiful song." And the words held the potential to melt one's heart and fall in love with it. The lyrics: "Tere bin na ho subah; ha tere na tere bin dale ye raat; mujhse kyu khafa abhi tu ja na yu sata."
Did you like the Hindi lyrics and the Delhi-based artist's voice? The internet is super impressed with him and his work. They're listening it on a loop. "Am I the only one listening this on repeat?" asked a user who was soon replied with a big no. "Hindi version is better than original," read the comments.
