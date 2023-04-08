 'Tere bin na ho subah': Delhi-based singer's Hindi version of 'Until I Found You' will melt your heart
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Tere bin na ho subah': Delhi-based singer's Hindi version of 'Until I Found You' will melt your heart

'Tere bin na ho subah': Delhi-based singer's Hindi version of 'Until I Found You' will melt your heart

The music video that records him singing a few lines to sync to the tune of the English song has touched netizens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
'Tere bin na ho subah': Delhi-based singer's Hindi version of 'Until I Found You' will melt your heart | Instagram

Artist Kshitij Anand took to Instagram bringing to notice that he penned some Hindi lyrics to singer Stephen Sanchez's 'Until I Found You'. The music video that records him singing a few lines to sync to the tune of the English song has touched netizens.

The video was uploaded on the content-sharing site a few days ago, and it was captioned to read: "POV: Wrote a Hindi version of this beautiful song." And the words held the potential to melt one's heart and fall in love with it. The lyrics: "Tere bin na ho subah; ha tere na tere bin dale ye raat; mujhse kyu khafa abhi tu ja na yu sata."

Tune into the music video

Did you like the Hindi lyrics and the Delhi-based artist's voice? The internet is super impressed with him and his work. They're listening it on a loop. "Am I the only one listening this on repeat?" asked a user who was soon replied with a big no. "Hindi version is better than original," read the comments.

Check comments below

Read Also
WATCH: Mumbai-based singer performs 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra in 5 languages; PM Modi says THIS in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tere bin na ho subah': Delhi-based singer's Hindi version of 'Until I Found You' will melt your...

'Tere bin na ho subah': Delhi-based singer's Hindi version of 'Until I Found You' will melt your...

Tum Tum reels take backseat as Mumbai cop dances to 'Dum Dum' from Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja...

Tum Tum reels take backseat as Mumbai cop dances to 'Dum Dum' from Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja...

Bhindi Samosa: Yay or nay? Here's what the internet is saying about the weird chaat item from...

Bhindi Samosa: Yay or nay? Here's what the internet is saying about the weird chaat item from...

Anand Mahindra shares video of monkey busy checking a woman's smartphone; watch

Anand Mahindra shares video of monkey busy checking a woman's smartphone; watch

WATCH: Indigo pilot announces 'he's an MS Dhoni fan, wants him to continue as captain' while CSK...

WATCH: Indigo pilot announces 'he's an MS Dhoni fan, wants him to continue as captain' while CSK...