 Telangana Temple Ganesha Idols Adorned With ₹2.90 Crore In Currency Notes - VIDEO
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Telangana Temple Ganesha Idols Adorned With ₹2.90 Crore In Currency Notes - VIDEO

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Telangana’s Palvancha drew attention after two Lord Ganesha idols were decorated with currency notes worth Rs 2.90 crore. The Kapu community used Rs 1.40 crore for one idol, while Team Ekadanta adorned another with Rs 1.50 crore. Local traders contributed funds, while bankers reportedly helped arrange fresh notes, attracting large crowds of devotees

Ameesha SUpdated: Saturday, September 19, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Telangana Temple Ganesha Idols Adorned With ₹2.90 Crore In Currency Notes - VIDEO
Telangana Temple Ganesha Idols Adorned With ₹2.90 Crore In Currency Notes - VIDEO | X

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Telangana’s Palvancha took an unusually lavish turn this year, with two Lord Ganesha idols drawing attention after being decorated with currency notes worth a combined Rs 2.90 crore.

The elaborate displays attracted scores of devotees, turning the installations into major attractions for people visiting the area during the festival.

₹1.40 crore used to decorate one idol

One of the installations was organised by members of the Kapu community, who adorned their Ganesh idol with currency notes valued at Rs 1.40 crore.

The idol, covered with freshly issued notes, became a talking point among devotees. Large numbers of people reportedly gathered at the venue to witness the unusual decoration and offer prayers.

Team Ekadanta decorates idol with ₹1.50 crore

At another location in Palvancha, youth organisation Team Ekadanta went even bigger. Its members decorated a Lord Ganesha idol with currency notes worth Rs 1.50 crore.

According to the organisers, the grand decoration was planned as part of their effort to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on a large scale. Contributions were collected from local traders to fund the elaborate setup.

The organisers also said bankers helped them arrange fresh currency notes for the decoration.

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Currency-covered idols draw crowds

The two installations soon became prominent attractions in Palvancha, with devotees arriving in large numbers to see the idols and their striking currency-note arrangements.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India with public pandals, cultural programmes and elaborate decorations. In Telangana, the festival is particularly prominent, with large Ganesha idols and community celebrations forming an important part of the festivities.

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