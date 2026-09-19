'Orders From India': 2 Men Spend Nearly ₹1 Crore On 36 iPhones After Camping Overnight At Apple Store In Dubai |

Apple’s latest iPhone launch has once again turned into a spectacle, with enthusiastic customers queuing outside stores in India and several countries to be among the first to get their hands on the new devices.

From Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru to Dubai and Malaysia, long lines were reported outside Apple stores as buyers rushed to collect their pre-booked phones. But two customers in Dubai have attracted particular attention after reportedly purchasing 36 iPhones worth around Dh400,000 (nearly ₹1 crore).

Dubai duo spends the night ahead Of iPhone pickup

Dubai residents Raihan and Muhammed Shabeeb reportedly spent the night at the parking lot of Dubai Mall before heading to the Apple Store early in the morning.

Although the two live nearby, they said they were concerned that sleeping at home could make them miss their collection slot. To avoid taking any chances, they reached the mall the previous night.

“We live close by, but we were scared we would oversleep. So we arrived last night and then made our way to the store around 6,” Raihan said.

The pair have reportedly been buying iPhones for around 14 years, with several of their purchases made on behalf of friends and customers in India.

36 iPhones in one day, 40 more booked

The scale of their latest purchase has drawn attention online. Muhammed said they had orders from people in their social circle as well as customers in India.

“We have orders from a lot of friends and even people from India,” Muhammed said. “Today we have booked 36 pieces. We picked up 14 from here. The remaining we will pick up from Mall of the Emirates. Tomorrow also we have booked another 40 pieces.”

According to the duo, the 36 devices cost approximately Dh400,000, making their single-day purchase worth close to ₹1 crore.

Their buying spree is also set to continue, with another batch of phones reportedly booked for collection the following day.

Why are people queuing for hours?

The scenes outside Apple stores have once again triggered debate over the excitement surrounding new iPhone launches. While some customers are eager to experience the latest technology as early as possible, others purchase multiple devices for friends, family or customers.

The Dubai incident also sparked reactions online, with some questioning why buyers would sacrifice sleep and spend hours waiting in queues for newly launched smartphones.