 Tattoo Goes Miserably Wrong! Drunk Friend Ends Up Inking 'Hairy Penis' On Woman's Hand
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
article-image

You would agree that doing important things when drunk is a bad idea. While getting yourself a tattoo needs focus and steadiness, drinking and kick-starting the task is putting your desired design at risk.

In an incident going viral online, a drunk woman ended up getting a 'hairy penis' tattoo from a friend after their alcohol made the design go miserably wrong. It was unclear whether the tattoo was a permanent one or for a short period, however, something that happened for sure is it was ruined.

The woman was identified as Natalie Rene who ditched visiting a professional artist to ink herself but considered getting it done by a friend with whom she enjoyed some drinks.

They went for a DIY hack involving a kit ordered online for the purpose. She wanted a 'love arrow' tattoo on her hand, but her booze night had different plans for her. Identified as a 35-year-old wanting to get "a love heart with an arrow through it on her left forearm," managed to get something described to be "looking like a hairy penis."

It was noted that she stopped speaking to the friend who messed it up. According to reports, she ended up spending £1,350 (approx. one lakh rupee) to get the weird tattoo covered up. Before her recent work on the tattoo, she lived with the compromised design for about three years.

