Tamil YouTuber 'Biriyani Man' Arrested After Chennai Woman Lodges Complaint Against Him For Video Insulting Women

Popular Tamil YouTuber Abbishek Rabi, who runs a channel by the name 'Biriyani Man' was arrested by the Chennai Cyber Crime Police on Monday following a complaint from a Chennai woman. The woman, who reportedly was from the Teynampet area of the city, approached the police claiming that Rabi recorded a video at the Semmozhi Poonga insulting women and talking ill about them. He was learned to have filmed a reel of himself with indecent body language and remarks towards women, according to the complaint.

In a press note shared by the Greater Chennai Police, they stated that Rabi was arrested under IT Act, Indecent representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986, The Sexual Harassment of Women Act, 2013, and Tamil Nadu Prevention of Violence against Women Act (TNPHW Act).

The BNS sections under which a case was lodged against him included sec. 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and sec. 353 (punishment on public mischief).

In a proforma document shared online, it was learned that the 29-year-old YouTuber was mainly taken into judicial custody on the charges of indecent representation of women. However, regional media reports also pointed out that another case was filed against him after her made a suicide attempt on camera.

It was during a live streaming on his YouTube channel that he broke down in front of his viewers and attempted to end his life. The visuals showed him attaching a duppata and climbing over a raised surface to hang himself. The attempt was foiled by his parents.

The live streaming video was titled 'The End'. According to Tamil news sources, Rabi was arrested after his live streaming of his suicide attempt went viral.

In one his YouTube shorts, he was seen commenting about dating and finding a match on dating apps. Despite claiming to make videos for an entertainment purposes, he shared disrespectful views about women in his video and said, "They (women) usually have extreme ego and they have to initiate the conversation in the app. Would that even happen, how?" "Just send a Hi, I will take care of the rest and correct you," he added while recording his video.

Few more videos showed him commented on women during a sexual intercourse and their usage of words during a conversation, especially during a relationship. In both the videos he suggested that women come with too much expectations and keep asking for more. On this note, in the later reel, he said the 'bare minimum' is something women keep saying when they're expecting some from her partner. Reacting to this, he asked them to shut up. He wrote, "Shut the *uck up!"