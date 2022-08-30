Tamil Nadu: School boy falls from crowded TNSTC bus; watch video

School boy falls from crowded TNSTC bus | Twitter

A video of a school-going child losing grip and falling off from an over-crowded transport is doing rounds on social media. The bus can be identified as a state run vehicle from Tamil Nadu.

In seconds after the scene showed a overly populated Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus, a boy dressed in school uniform was seen slipping onto the road. The clip continued to a few seconds to hint the boy's efforts to stand-up after being hit to ground.

Watch video:

Nothings changed except politicians’ bureaucrats’ wealth pic.twitter.com/tm1sOoKrQs — Indians Amplifying Suffering(IAS) (@ravithinkz) August 30, 2022

According to a recent report in India Today, Prabhakaran, a 14-year-old boy, died on Monday after he fell from the footboard of a bus he was travelling on. It was reported that the bus driver immediately stopped the bus and rushed to a government hospital in an ambulance, where the teen succumbed to injuries.

Though the above incident holds close similarities with the viral video, there aren't any claims of the two instances directing to the same case.