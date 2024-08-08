 Tamil Nadu: Ex Porn Star Mia Khalifa's Pic On Kanchipuram Temple's Aadi Celebration Hoarding Goes Viral, Police Take Action; Watch Video
During the Aadi month festivities at the local temple, somebody had designed and displayed this hoarding featuring Mia Khalifa on it. The morphed hoarding showed the adult actress wearing an Indian dress and holding a kalash on her head.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Wait, What? Mia Khalifa On Kanchipuram Temple's Hoarding | X

Tamil Nadu: A temple celebration in the Kuruvimalai area of Kanchipuram has gone viral for carrying an image of ex porn star Mia Khalifa alongside the Devi deity's picture. During the Aadi month festivities at the local temple, somebody had designed and displayed this hoarding featuring Mia Khalifa on it. The morphed hoarding showed the adult actress wearing an Indian dress and holding a kalash on her head. Soon after people of Kanchipuram came across this, they were shocked. They brought the matter to the notice of the police, who took necessary action.

Incident surfaces from local temple in Kanchipuram

The incident was reported from the Sri Mappillai Vinayagar Temple complex of the region which is also an abode to Sri Nagathamman and Sri Chelliyamman deities along with Lord Ganesha. The hoarding surfaced in association with the Chelliyamman temple in the premises and its annual celebration of the auspicious Aadi month.

The huge hoarding announced the beginning of the Tamil month and its celebration at the temple. It was learned that the temple had been hosting Aadi festivities for more than a decade and this was the 12th event there. So far, only people in the area and its vicinity knew about the celebrations at the temple, but now, with the Mia Khalifa poster going viral, the event has caught the attention of thousands of people online.

Aadhar card themed photos on hoarding

The quirky advert which showed the porn actress alongside images of the local goddess is now viral on the internet. Along with the photo of Mia Khalifa, it carried the photos of youths, allegedly organising the event or sponsoring the hoarding, displayed as per the Aadhar card theme.

According to reports, police action has been taken on the objectionable hoarding. It has now been removed after going viral.

