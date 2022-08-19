Tamil lyricist finds chicken pieces in veg dish, demands legal remedy

Image credit: Google

Tamil lyricist Ko Sesha alleged that he got a meat piece inside a vegetarian dish that he had got from a restaurant via Swiggy in Bengaluru. He asked for an explanation and an apology together.

He slammed the food delivery app for offering ‘Rs 70 for offending his religious sentiments.’ He also posted two pictures on his social media handle that had a screenshot of the order and another photo of the bowl that had chicken pieces.

“Found pieces of chicken meat in the “Gobi Manchurian with Corn Fried Rice” that I ordered on Swiggy from The Bowl Company,” wrote Shesha. He further slammed the food delivery app for hurting his religious sentiments by compensating with Rs 70. “What’s worse was Swiggy customer care offered me a compensation of Rs 70 (!!!) for ‘offending my religious sentiments,” he wrote.

He also wrote, "I’ve been a strict vegetarian all my life and it disgusts me to think how casually they tried to buy my values. I demand that a representative of Swiggy, no lesser than the State Head call me to personally to apologise. I also reserve my rights to a legal remedy.”