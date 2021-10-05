'Take a bow sir': Netizens sing praises for #SameerWankhede on Twitter, after NCB's massive win in Mumbai cruise drugs bust

On Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Eight persons were arrested as a result of the operation, including Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchantt. The investigation into the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust is being led by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has received a lot of praises from netizens for his efforts to make law equal for all, ever since the hearing took place on Monday.

A Mumbai court later granted NCB custody of Aryan Khan and others until October 7 following a bail hearing on Monday. Shreyas Nair was detained by the NCB in connection with a drug investigation involving a Mumbai cruise ship. This is the ninth person detained in connection with the investigation.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to express their gratitude towards NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhde who netizens say, has always managed to always bring justice without any form of bias towards individuals of power.

Have a look at a few reactions:

My dream is to crack the SSC cgl exam and serve the nation.... and #SameerWankhede sir, you are my inspiration 🙏🙏

NATION WITH NCB@KrantiRedkar @narcoticsbureau pic.twitter.com/2j23hLJ3a1 — Krrish Sangtani 🧡🤍💚 (@SangtaniKrrish) October 4, 2021

🔱 Evening Trend Activity 🔱



News of the day! Kudos to you #SameerWankhede sir & team @narcoticsbureau ! A much needed verdict & we are super proud of NCB! 👏🏻



Tagline: NATION WITH NCB



7:00pm IST Onwards pic.twitter.com/nhEloULy5C — ʜᴇᴇɴᴀ चंदा ᴘᴀʀɴᴀɴɪ 🇮🇳 (@HeenaParnani) October 4, 2021

No matter how much we thank you @narcoticsbureau , #SameerWankhede sir, but it will always be less for what you are doing for our nation. Even the word thank you is nothing to express our gratitude for you & your team.



NATION WITH NCB — Koushani Kundu (@kundu_koushani) October 4, 2021

#AryanKhan Remanded till 7th October.



Hats off to @narcoticsbureau & Sir #SameerWankhede bcz you earned it.. Salute to ur Courage #SameerWankhede sir and ur Team & Thank u that U treat everyone Equally 🙏#NationWithNCB

- SSR Has Right To Get Justice pic.twitter.com/HpcGZWXzZ0 — Jannatul 💥🇧🇩 (@Jannat_Firdouse) October 4, 2021

This man is a gem for my country #SameerWankhede take a bow sir



NATION WITH NCB pic.twitter.com/0T3EJ4L1xh — 🐤🌷 Madhuparna 🇮🇳 (@MadhuparnaMukh2) October 4, 2021

A hero is an individual who finds the strength to preserve and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles



Our true Hero #SameerWankhede sir 🙏

A Fearless officer fighting the powerful drug cartel. 🔥



Lets all support @narcoticsbureau team.



SSRians Stand With NCB 💯 pic.twitter.com/hsjpfvBZgI — PRIYANKA 🇮🇳🙏 (@prankya) October 4, 2021

In the midst of officers like PBS,Vaze and Trimukhe,,the one man Army #SameerWankhede has made us believe that Law is Equal for all.



Salute to your and your team's effort sir.🙏🏽@KrantiRedkar



- Bollywood Your Nemesis's Here#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/BpFEZ6j1y4 — C_Sharmi 🇧🇩 (@Me_For_Photon) October 3, 2021

Sameer Wankhede is married to Marathi actress Kranti Redkar. Before joining the NCB, he worked for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) as a Deputy Commissioner of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and as an Additional SP of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:15 AM IST