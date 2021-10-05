e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:21 AM IST

'Take a bow sir': Netizens sing praises for #SameerWankhede on Twitter, after NCB's massive win in Mumbai cruise drugs bust

Dhea Eapen
On Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Eight persons were arrested as a result of the operation, including Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchantt. The investigation into the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust is being led by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has received a lot of praises from netizens for his efforts to make law equal for all, ever since the hearing took place on Monday.

A Mumbai court later granted NCB custody of Aryan Khan and others until October 7 following a bail hearing on Monday. Shreyas Nair was detained by the NCB in connection with a drug investigation involving a Mumbai cruise ship. This is the ninth person detained in connection with the investigation.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to express their gratitude towards NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhde who netizens say, has always managed to always bring justice without any form of bias towards individuals of power.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Sameer Wankhede is married to Marathi actress Kranti Redkar. Before joining the NCB, he worked for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) as a Deputy Commissioner of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and as an Additional SP of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticizes media for being unempathetic to Aryan Khan upon his arrest

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:15 AM IST
