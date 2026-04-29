Taj Mahal Inside Reel Goes Viral! Contract Worker Sacked For Filming Video In Restricted Minaret Area, ASI Tightens Security Norms |

Agra: A contract sanitation worker at the iconic Taj Mahal was dismissed after filming a reel video from one of its restricted minarets, triggering swift action from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The incident has prompted authorities to impose stricter rules, including a ban on carrying mobile phones in sensitive areas of the monument.

Viral Video Shows Aerial View From Minaret

The incident came to light after a video was posted on Instagram by an account named “its_vishal_bhai.” The clip showcased a striking 360-degree aerial view from the top of a minaret. Since all four minarets of the Taj Mahal are strictly off-limits to visitors, the video immediately raised serious concerns among officials.

A preliminary inquiry by ASI revealed that the footage had been recorded by a contract cleaning staff member working at the site. According to officials, the employee accessed the restricted area without authorisation and filmed the video 'out of excitement.' Senior Conservation Assistant Kalander Bind stated that the video was recorded approximately five to six days before it surfaced online, as reported by UP18news.

Taking serious note of the breach, ASI acted immediately to have the video removed from social media platforms and terminated the services of the employee with immediate effect. Officials stressed that such actions compromise both the security and the dignity of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

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ASI Tightens Rules For Workers On Taj Mahal Site

In response to the incident, ASI introduced stricter operational guidelines for staff deployed in restricted zones, including minarets, the main dome and underground chambers. Under the new rules, employees are prohibited from carrying mobile phones while on duty in these areas. Additionally, photography and videography in restricted sections have been completely banned.

Authorities have reiterated that maintaining the sanctity and safety of heritage monuments is a top priority. They warned that any future violations of protocol will invite stringent disciplinary action.