Mysterious Disappearance Of Steel Dustbins Near Taj Mahal Leaves Tourists With No Place To Throw Trash

Taj Mahal, Agra | File Pic

Agra: In a curious twist near the Taj Mahal, even dustbins are proving too valuable to stay put. Steel dustbins installed to improve cleanliness around the monument are mysteriously disappearing or turning up damaged, leaving officials scratching their heads and tourists with nowhere to toss their trash.

Garbage piles up in Taj's shadow

The bins had replaced PVC ones to ensure durability and better upkeep. Instead, they seem to have become the latest target for theft within a 500-metre radius of the iconic site. The result is predictable and ironic: in the shadow of one of the world’s cleanest and most celebrated monuments, garbage is beginning to pile up on the streets.

Installed by the HCL Foundation in collaboration with the municipal corporation, the steel bins were meant to upgrade waste management in the Tajganj area. But several of them appear to have developed a habit of vanishing overnight.

Missing and battered across multiple locations

At Asad Gali cut, a dustbin has gone missing altogether. Near Kalakriti, the pole of another has been damaged, as if someone tried to uproot it in a hurry. At Dhandhupura Shilpgram cut, a bin has been broken, while others near TDI Mall and along the Kalakriti-TDI stretch have been left battered.

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Municipal officials say they have been repairing and reinstalling the damaged bins, but the cycle of disappearance and destruction continues. The situation has turned into an unlikely cat-and-mouse game, except the bins seem to be losing.

Moit Sharma, a representative of CEE, has flagged the issue with Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ashok Priya Gautam and Environment Engineer Pankaj Bhushan. A complaint has also been lodged with Tajganj police, with officials hoping the culprits behind this unusual “clean sweep” are identified soon.

Until then, the missing dustbins remain an unexpected subplot in Agra’s tourism story, where even basic civic infrastructure is proving as elusive as a magician’s trick.