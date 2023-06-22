Sylvester daCunha's Death: IDA President RS Sodhi Shares Picture Of Sobbing Amul Girl To Express Grief | Twitter

Sylvester daCunha, the legend of the Indian Advertising world who is known for having created the lovable Amul Girl 'Utterly Butterly' campaign in 1966, passed away late on Tuesday. On his sad demise, an illustration showing the Amul girl crying and expressing grief over the death of her creator was shared by RS Sodhi, the President of the Indian Dairy Association.

The creative depicted the Amul girl dropping tears in her iconic attire and her cute little hair bow. The image was in no need of a textual caption as the picture said it all, giving a silent and powerful tribute to the ad-czar.

Sylvester daCunha's Death

Sylvester was in his 80s when he breathed his last this June. He, who was the brother of the late advertising genius Gerson daCunha, is survived by his wife Nisha and their son Rahul daCunha.

Tribute to the legend

Tributes poured on social media for the ad-master with Amul India GM Marketing, Pavan Singh, expressing sadness at Sylvester's death. "Very sad to learn that Sylvester daCunha, the legend of the Indian Advertising world, is no longer amongst us. It was an honour to have learnt the art of Brand communication and advertising, from him over nearly 3 decades," said Singh.

He recalled how, along with the legendary Dr. Verghese Kurien, it was Sylvester Dacunha who had initiated Amul's "immortal, iconic topical campaign in 1966, which is one of longest continuously running advertising campaigns in the world".

Amul's iconic campaign

It was way back in 1966 that Managing Director of advertising agency ASP, Sylvester daCunha, and his art director Eustace Fernandes had designed the iconic Amul Girl campaign which won the hearts of millions, and was widely acknowledged during her Golden Jubilee in 2016.

The ad had a special sense of humour and the mischievous Amul Girl in a polka-dotted frock, with rosy, chubby cheeks, didn't flinch at poking fun at the high and mighty in India, including the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, and many others.

"This campaign scaled new heights, moved seamlessly from OOH to print, TV & then digital and social media, enhancing its reach and popularity across multiple generations," Singh added.