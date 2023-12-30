 Swiggy Instamart Turns Indo-Western Santa; Reaches User's House With Band-Baja To Deliver Surprise Gift; Video Viral
Swiggy Instamart used X to interact with its followers through a distinctive campaign

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Celebrations across India are always unique and full of energy - be it Diwali, Holi, Christmas and new year. Every year unique ways of celebrating Christmas and new year which are beyong enyone's thinking capacity come to light.

This week too, a very unconventional way of impressing customers has taken every one by a surprise. Swiggy Instamart delivery men were actually dressed up in a most traditional way when they reached a customer's house with a surprise gift. The incident took place on Saturday. The exact location of the incident is not known yet.

They arrived at the customer's house with a band baja barat and the customer was taken by a pleasant a surprise when he was felicitated with garlands while receiving the gift. The video of the incident has been shared by Swiggy instamart and its doing rounds on the social media.

What's the story exactly?

Recently, Swiggy Instamart used X to interact with its followers through a distinctive campaign. A lighthearted challenge from the company's Twitter account went viral quickly, saying, "Tell us something you couldn't cross off your bucket list this year, and we'll try to deliver it for you."

Message goes viral

The message went viral after the corporation fulfilled a user's request. The Swiggy Instamart team saw one specific request sticking out among the many others. A user going by the handle @KanjarKalesh—who's real name is Himanshu Bansal—jokingly expressed his desire to turn "hot" before the year is over. He had no idea that Swiggy Instamart was about to fulfil his request in the most quirky way possible. The Swiggy Instamart crew unexpectedly visited the man's house while posing as secret Santas.

Tremendous response

Swiggy instamart got overwhelming response for this act with users posrting series of messages. Some posted witty replies while some others actually posted their wishes.

article-image
