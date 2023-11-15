IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Swiggy Instamart Shares Picture Of Watching Match With Nimbu Mirch; Post Goes Viral

A post shared by Swiggy Instamart, a grocery delivery platform, has caught the attention of cricket lovers amidst the ongoing India versus New Zealand World Cup match. It featured an image showing a laptop decked with materials used to eliminate evil's eye such as 'Nimbu Mirch' as the screen telecasted the nail-biting game from Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. Check the post right here

Watching IND vs NZ with Nimbu Mirch

It is often said that people have superstitions and beliefs associated with a game of cricket, and it was hinted at in this post. Sharing the post on X, the instant delivery platform said they were taking some "extra measures" to ensure that India wins the match and proceeds further in World Cup 2023. The laptop screen showed Men In Blue in the frame and the keyboard space had chilies and lemons. To the unversed, the two ingredients are used for 'Nazar Utarna' purposes.

Netizens react to viral post

Swiggy Instamart posted the image on Wednesday, 15 minutes before the Ind vs NZ match commenced at 2 p.m. In no time, it went viral on the content-sharing platform by attracting more than 50,000 views. Thousands of X users liked the post and were impressed with the brand's creativity. Reacting to it, netizens cheered for the Indian cricket team. "Let’s go INDIA," they said. Meanwhile, Sprite India replied to the post in its own style and wrote: "Nimbu chodho, Sprite pakdo (Leave lemon, hold Spirte)."

Take a look at few more reactions below

Risk nhi lene kaa Naza la Lage 🧿🧿 https://t.co/LtjWpPuUEm — Sunshine 🌞😎 (@KhSonali) November 15, 2023

