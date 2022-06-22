Swati Sachdeva's stand-up on LGBT issues deserves attention

India, along with the entire world, is celebrating Pride Month, the LGBTQ+ community, and its people struggling against discrimination to live a respectful life.

We keep forgetting that everyone should be treated with love. A famous stand-up comedian, Swati Sachdeva's video on LGBT issues went viral on social media. In the video, she begins by talking about everyone who is an ally or calls themselves one. She also talks about when she confronts people about the 'B' in LGBTQIA+, they feel it stands for 'bohot saare lesbian' and we should not be stunned if she says that it was not a joke.

Coming out to our family members may not be the easiest thing to handle as a homosexual. However, Swati manages to make us laugh with her desi joke.

Sachdeva was born in Punjab, India, and is 30 years old. She has done her studies in advertising and marketing at Amity University.