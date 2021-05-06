Swara Bhasker amplifies petition demanding release of political prisoners; Twitterati have questions

The Change.org petition says, "Political prisoners lodged in prisons across the country need to be released temporarily in the wake of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases. It is known that prison conditions are conducive to spread of a virus like COVID-19 and these political prisoners deserve to be released on bail."

The petition demands the release of those accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, Delhi CAA violence, journalist Siddique Kappan, lecturer GN Saibaba, and the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader, Akhil Gogoi.

This initiative is receiving a lot of applause as well as trolling. While her supporters are amplifying the cause, others are condemning her for siding with criminals.

Also, one common query is why the petition only involves specific political prisoners and not all of them.

Here's what the public reaction looks like. Have a look.