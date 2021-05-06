Swara Bhasker amplifies petition demanding release of political prisoners; Twitterati have questions

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker can tweet a single word and still go viral. On Thursday, the actress has gone viral for her new tweet that asks people to sign a petition released by Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) that demands the release of political prisoners due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet, Bhasker wrote, "Chief Justice of India: Covid-19 is a virtual death sentence for political prisoners! Releas... http://chng.it/ttfXLMVw via @ChangeOrg_India."
The Change.org petition says, "Political prisoners lodged in prisons across the country need to be released temporarily in the wake of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases. It is known that prison conditions are conducive to spread of a virus like COVID-19 and these political prisoners deserve to be released on bail."
The petition demands the release of those accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, Delhi CAA violence, journalist Siddique Kappan, lecturer GN Saibaba, and the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader, Akhil Gogoi.
This initiative is receiving a lot of applause as well as trolling. While her supporters are amplifying the cause, others are condemning her for siding with criminals.
Also, one common query is why the petition only involves specific political prisoners and not all of them.
Here's what the public reaction looks like. Have a look.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)