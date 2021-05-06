'Don't be another Kangana': Actor Siddharth trolled for comparing Tejasvi Surya to Ajmal Kasab for #BBMPBedScam

The latest person to make it to headlines regarding the BBMP bed allotment scam is actor Siddharth with his tweet calling BJP MP Tejasvi Surya "worse than terrorist Ajmal Kasab".

Surya on Tuesday alleged that hospitals in the city 'blocked' beds in fake names to make money, at a time when COVID-19 cases were rising in the country and Karnataka.

At least 4,065 beds were 'blocked' in fake names by the hospitals to make a killing, the BJP Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South BJP MP alleged.

However, a video later went viral on Twitter wherein Surya, who conducted an audit of the bed allotment in the south zone war room on Tuesday, can be seen reading out a list of the names of 17 Muslim health officials deployed in the war room.

"Is it a madrassa or a war room?" the in-charge officer is asked.

Since then the hashtag #TejasviSuryaExposed has been trending on Twitter.