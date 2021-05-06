BBMPBedScam takes communal turn; MP Tejasvi Surya accused of attacking minorities

A day after Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya “exposed” the BBMP bed allotment scam, a video went viral on social media that gives a "communal spin" to the case.

Surya had alleged on Tuesday that hospitals in the city 'blocked' at least 4,065 beds in fake names to in a bid earn more at a time when the country and Karnataka are struggling to fight the second wave of COVID-19.

These beds are blocked in the name of asymptomatic patients who are in home isolation. They are fraudulently shown as occupying the beds in hospitals, he had alleged.

In the viral video Surya, who conducted an audit of the bed allotment in the south zone war room on Tuesday, can be seen reading out a list of 17 health officials deployed in the war room. However, all the names are Muslim.

"Is it a madrassa or a war room?" the in-charge officer is asked.

According to The News Minute, several WhatsApp forwards also went out after Surya's press conference. The WhatsApp forwards name the 16 names Surya mentioned and call them a “List of terrorists working in BBMP WAR ROOM killing thousands of Bengalurians.” Some WhatsApp forwards also say, “They are ensuring no Hindus get bed easily.”

Sarfaraz Khan, the joint commissioner of BBMP also made a Facebook post addressing a WhatsApp forward and explained that he has nothing to do with this scam.