Surat Murder Viral Video: Gangster Satish Maratha Seen Hacked With Swords, Knives & Axes In Scary Visuals

A murder video allegedly showing the brutal killing of Surat gangster Satish Dhagde alias Satish Maratha has gone viral on social media, bringing renewed attention to the gang rivalry suspected to be behind his death. The 32-year-old was allegedly attacked by a group of men in Bhestan, Surat, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have detained nine people, including three minors, in connection with the murder. Investigators suspect the attack may have been carried out as part of a rivalry over control and influence in the area.

Satish Maratha attacked in front of woman friend

According to police, Maratha was travelling in a car with a female friend when two motorcycle-borne men signalled him to stop. One of them allegedly smashed the driver's side window and began abusing him.

Maratha reportedly asked his friend to flee before stepping out of the car. He then confronted the attackers, allegedly unaware that several more men were waiting nearby.

“He was unaware that six to eight youths were by then on bikes at the scene,” said police sources.

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The group allegedly chased Maratha for around 50 metres while carrying swords, knives and axes. One of the attackers allegedly fired two rounds from a pistol before the group caught up with him.

Police said Maratha attempted to defend himself but sustained severe injuries. His fingers were reportedly cut during the assault, while repeated blows to his head with sharp weapons caused fatal injuries.

“He began running as the men armed with swords, knives and axes chased him. One of them allegedly fired two rounds from a pistol. The chase lasted around 50 metres after which the men got hold of Maratha and assaulted him with weapons. While defending himself from the blows of sharp weapons, his fingers were cut off. The accused inflicted repeated blows with sharp weapons even on his head, causing his death on the spot,” said police.

The attackers allegedly escaped on motorcycles after people began gathering. Maratha’s female friend alerted the police control room, following which Bhestan police officers reached the spot.

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Nine detained, three minors sent to remand home

Maratha’s brother, Hitesh Dhagde, filed a police complaint naming eight people. Nine suspects were subsequently detained.

The three minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a remand home. The other six accused—Ketan Sirsath, Rahul Dubey, Karan Dubey, Ajit Goswami, Akash Thakur and Rahul Kapure, were produced before the Surat district court and remanded in police custody until August 12.

Police said the accused were caught on the Songadh-Uchhal road in Tapi district while allegedly attempting to flee towards Maharashtra on motorcycles.

Earlier attack and jail conspiracy angle

Police sources said Maratha had allegedly been attacked days earlier in Godadara, where chilli powder was reportedly thrown in his face. His associates intervened and helped him escape.

Investigators are also probing whether the murder was planned inside Lajpore Central Jail. Police sources suspect gangster Rahul Mandal alias Rahul ‘Apartment’ may have plotted the attack to avenge an alleged assault on one of his gang members.

The FIR also names Arun Yadav, Ajit Goswami, Raj Pawar and Bunty Patel. Police are investigating the alleged gang rivalry and the roles of all those named in the case.