'Kaisi Haivaan Hai Ye': Woman Allegedly Assaults Domestic Help At Gurugram’s Luxury Society; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A video allegedly showing a woman assaulting a domestic worker inside an ultra-luxury residential society in Gurugram has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and calls for police action.

The video, which is being circulated online, has been linked by social media users to The Camellias, one of Gurugram’s high-end residential complexes. However, official details independently confirming that the incident took place at the named property, or establishing the identities of those involved, remain limited at the time of writing.

Video shared online, users demand action

The video was originally shared by Instagram user @cooksanjeetsahni, who appears to be associated with the society. The person reportedly recorded the incident secretly, allegedly to document the treatment of the domestic worker.

The footage was later reposted across social media platforms, with users tagging Gurugram Police and urging authorities to identify the woman and ensure the safety of the alleged victim.

The incident has once again brought attention to concerns surrounding the treatment of domestic workers, particularly those employed in affluent residential societies.

‘Money makes people inhumane’: Internet reacts

The video has triggered strong reactions from social media users, with many expressing concern over the alleged treatment of the domestic worker.

One user wrote, “There should an mental issue with the women who thinks she own her labour worker has if the workers complaint they do cross complaint of stolen things not doing clean work etc this happened all the time with poor migrate worker not only women but men to very sad.”

Another user said, “Sometimes i think money makes people inhumane and i know this is just the tip of the abuse she is facing .. i hope she gets the help and support she deserves.”

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A third user commented, “This is really Sad .. police should take action against such criminals.”

Gurugram police responds to viral video

Amid the growing outrage, Gurugram Police responded to one of the posts circulating online and sought details of the alleged victim.

The police wrote, “Please share the victim’s contact number, address & other details via direct message for necessary action.”

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The response has further fuelled calls for the matter to be investigated and for appropriate action to be taken if the allegations are found to be true.