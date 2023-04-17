Summer delight or disaster? Video of 'Laddu milkshake' goes viral | Twitter

Looking out to have juices to keep you cool this summer? You have one more option to add to your list, the 'Laddu milkshake'. The video of the bizarre dish has gone viral on social media. Sharing the video in a tweet, a Twitter user wrote "Laddoo shake pilo friends."

Laddoo shake pilo friends…



Besan laddoo, motichoor laddoo, Ice cream aur dher saara Gujarati pyaar❤️❤️❤️

In the video, we can see several laddus being crushed inside a mixer to prepare a milkshake of it. From besan to motichoor laddu, everything is added to the kitchen equipment along with some milk to come up with the weird drink.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging site, the video has attracted thousands of views. Is it a delight or a disaster? Foodies replied to the video to share their views. "Too many calories," read a comment, while another asked, "why?"

