Sudden demise of film producer Mahesh Koneru leaves Tollywood industry in utter shock; celebrities share condolence messages

Tollywood producer, Mahesh Koneru passed away after a heart attack, leaving the film industry completely devastated. According to several latest sources, Mahesh Koneru died after suffering a cardiac arrest, while he was last seen in Vizag. Mahesh Koneru began his career as a journalist before transitioning into celebrity public relations. Mahesh made his cinematic debut in 2019 with Nandamuri Kalyanram's '118.' He later produced 'Thimmarusu,' and two films, 'Sabhaku Namaskaram' and 'Police Vari Hecharika,' which are currently taking place. Mahesh Koneru was close to various heroes, including Junior ntr. On a number of films, Mahesh Koneru has collaborated with Kalyanram and Satyadeva.

The news of Mahesh passing has left the Tollywood industry in utter shock as they take to various social media platforms to pay their tribute to the famous producer who is no more. Celebrities including Raashi Khanna, Gopichand Malineni, Pravallika Anjuri, and many more have shared condolence messages, with a heavy heart on Twitter.

Mahesh began his career as a publicity campaign designer and strategist with Varun Tej and Krish's "Kanche" after working as a movie reviewer and journalist for the Telugu movie news web 123telugu. He was a crucial member of the publicity and marketing teams for Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, two ground-breaking blockbusters.

Mahesh began working entirely for south superstar NTR Jr and his brother Kalyan Ram after working on a series of blockbuster Telugu films and pioneering the use of social media for the promotion of regional movie content. With the film "118," he also became a producer and founded the production company East Coast Productions.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:12 PM IST