Sudarshan TV called out for 'plagiarising artwork' from Newslaundry report on Delhi riots

Sudarshan TV and Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavanke have repeatedly made headlines over the last few weeks. Embroiled in a Supreme Court case over its "UPSC Jihad" program, the channel however continues to maintain its stance. A plea had been filed seeking a stay on the telecast of Sudarshan TV's 'Bindas Bol' programme on alleged "infiltration" of Muslim into bureaucracy. Hearings for the same continue.

On Tuesday, a new issue came up as it appeared that the channel had lifted artwork from another media organisation, Newslaundry. More specifically, the organisation had taken a sketch by Anish Daolagupu that was made for Newslaundry and edited Chavanke onto it. That is to say, while the original airwork had featured a pen nib being attacked from all sides, here, the pen has been replaced with a cutout of the Sudarshan TV Editor.