'Such a beautiful film': Celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan praise Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham'

Vicky Kaushal's new movie, 'Sardar Udham' is finally out on Amazon Prime now, as netizens including celebrities have taken to Twitter to praise Kaushal on his performance. The film is a biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar about independence fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940. In at attempt to take revenge the terrible atrocities of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919, he killed the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India. This narrative highlights the bravery, tenacity, and fearlessness of an unsung hero from our country's past.

Sardar Udham Singh's unwavering mission to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were mercilessly slain in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 is the subject of the film.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

The makers of the upcoming movie 'Sardar Udham' unveiled the trailer of the film on Friday. Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal looked every inch convincing as he plays the title role in the film.

Have a look at how netizens reacted to the film:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:27 AM IST