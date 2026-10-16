‘Stop Copying Our Legend Rohit Shetty’: Netizens React To Elon Musk’s Futuristic Flying Cars Video | X/ @elonmusk

A futuristic video showcasing flying cars has caught the attention of social media users, with many drawing hilarious comparisons to Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for his action-packed films featuring cars performing gravity-defying stunts. The clip, associated with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s futuristic vision of transportation, sparked a wave of humorous reactions, with netizens jokingly asking him to stop copying the filmmaker.

The video has fuelled conversations about the future of transportation, while the internet has turned the moment into a meme fest. Users were quick to connect the idea of flying vehicles with the larger-than-life action sequences frequently seen in Shetty's films, where cars are often shown flipping, flying through the air and performing spectacular stunts.

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Elon Musk shares Tesla's new Roadster flying car intent version

Tesla has introduced the production-ready model of its upcoming Roadster. It is a sports car created in collaboration with SpaceX that the company claims can take off from the ground utilising cold-gas thrusters. CEO Elon Musk unveiled the vehicle on October 15 at SpaceX's rocket testing and development site in McGregor, Texas, almost nine years after he initially showcased the model.

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Netizens draw comparisons with Rohit Shetty

As the billionaire shared the new video of the futuristic car on X, netizens compared it with Rohit Shetty's signature style of vehicular action.

Rohit Shetty has developed a distinct filmmaking style, with high-octane action sequences and elaborate car stunts becoming a signature feature of his movies. Films from his popular Golmaal franchise, along with action entertainers such as Singham and Sooryavanshi, have featured dramatic vehicular action.

Retweeting Elon Musk's video, an X user named Prince shared a clip of Rohit Shetty's film in which a car is flying and captioned it, "dear elon musk, stop copying our legend rohit shetty."

Elon Musk's vision of futuristic transportation

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, has frequently been associated with ambitious ideas involving electric vehicles, autonomous driving and advanced transportation technologies. Musk mentioned that manufacturing will start in 2028. When Tesla introduced the Roadster in 2017, it claimed a 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds and a range of 620 miles.