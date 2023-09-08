SRK Will Talk To You On A Walkie-Talkie If You Search 'Jawan' On Google |

SRK fans are delighted knowing how Google is celebrating the recent release 'Jawan' in its own style. Similar to how searching 'Batman' on the search engine resulted in internet users witnessing a caped crusader flying across the screen, there's something in store for the Bollywood film too. Guess what? SRK would answer the walkie-talkie for you and say, "Ready," as you would type 'Jawan' on Google Search.

Yes, in a way, you can talk to the actor playing Raj Vardhan Thakur when you click on the walkie-talkie icon displayed on the search results page for Jawan. Can't believe that this is really happening? You may try typing the film name 'Jawan' on Google Search and check it yourself.

More about 'Jawan'

On September 7, Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' was released in the theatres. It also has South Indian cine fame Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the movie hosts actress Deepika Padukone in a special appearance role.

Talking of the hit or flop verdict, the cinemas ran houseful for Jawan shows making Rs 75 crore net on its opening day across all languages at the domestic office. The film reportedly saw an impressive Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings and had managed to surpass the opening day record of 'Pathaan' in India.