'Squid Game' fever takes over as fans flood Twitter with memes

If you are a regular Twitter user, there are high chances that you must have come across memes about Squid Game, the popular Netflix show.

The nine-episode survival drama, which premiered on September 17, has become one of the most popular non-English shows on the streamer. It has become the first Korean drama to hit the No. 1 spot on Netflix, reaching that milestone just days after its release.

Squid Game focuses on a desperately indebted group of people in South Korea. Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Squid Game' is a show that follows a group of 456 people from all walks of life who are invited to play a series of children's games with life-threatening consequences to have a chance to win a 45.6 billion won (USD 38.7 million) prize.

The series got so popular that Netfix even got sued by internet service provider, SK Broadband. The South Korean service provider is reportedly suing the American OTT giant over 'increased network traffic' due to its popularity in the country.

The show's popularity is also taking over the internet as people across the globe are appreciating the TV show and are flooding social media with memes.

Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Netflix sued by South Korean service provider over success of acclaimed South Korean show 'Squid...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 04:03 PM IST