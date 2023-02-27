Spot a Mumbaikar! You can't take Mumbai out of a Mumbaikar, viral pic proves it

Twitter/Narendra Patil

You can take a Mumbaikar out of Mumbai, but you can't take Mumbai out of a Mumbaikar.

Mumbai habits are so engraved in Mumbaikars, that those habits come out at the most uncertain times. Such a picture is doing rounds on social media.

On February 27, Civil Servant, Civil Engineer, Narendra Patil shared a picture on Twitter. The date of the photo was not mentioned in his tweet.

Patil posted the picture with a Tweet, "Mumbaikar may change mode of transport from local trains to the plane, but habits die hard!"

He also had a funny caption for the picture, " How to spot a Mumbaikar in a plane."

Mumbaikar may change mode of transport from local trains to plane, but habits die hard !😀 pic.twitter.com/kh0Q7lBtxS — Narendra Patil (@Narendra_IRTS) February 27, 2023

Mumbai, also known as the "city of dreams," is a place where people travel from long distances on a regular basis to reach their offices. Mumbai local trains are one of the largest suburban train networks in the world; they are also known as the lifeline of the city and carry lakhs of passengers on a daily basis.

Mumbaikars travel in crowded trains to reach their destinations, where they pick up some weird habits that never leave them.