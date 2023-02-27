e-Paper Get App
HomeViralSpot a Mumbaikar! You can't take Mumbai out of a Mumbaikar, viral pic proves it

Spot a Mumbaikar! You can't take Mumbai out of a Mumbaikar, viral pic proves it

Mumbai habits are so engraved in Mumbaikars, that those habits come out at the most uncertain times.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/Narendra Patil

You can take a Mumbaikar out of Mumbai, but you can't take Mumbai out of a Mumbaikar.

Mumbai habits are so engraved in Mumbaikars, that those habits come out at the most uncertain times. Such a picture is doing rounds on social media.

On February 27, Civil Servant, Civil Engineer, Narendra Patil shared a picture on Twitter. The date of the photo was not mentioned in his tweet.

Patil posted the picture with a Tweet, "Mumbaikar may change mode of transport from local trains to the plane, but habits die hard!"

He also had a funny caption for the picture, " How to spot a Mumbaikar in a plane."

Mumbai, also known as the "city of dreams," is a place where people travel from long distances on a regular basis to reach their offices. Mumbai local trains are one of the largest suburban train networks in the world; they are also known as the lifeline of the city and carry lakhs of passengers on a daily basis.

Mumbaikars travel in crowded trains to reach their destinations, where they pick up some weird habits that never leave them.

Read Also
8 things you will see happening only in Mumbai local trains
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Spot a Mumbaikar! You can't take Mumbai out of a Mumbaikar, viral pic proves it

Spot a Mumbaikar! You can't take Mumbai out of a Mumbaikar, viral pic proves it

WATCH: Rhino checks out autorickshaw, netizens say he just wants a 'lift'!

WATCH: Rhino checks out autorickshaw, netizens say he just wants a 'lift'!

WATCH: Japanese sisters with a 2ft, 5.5 in height difference enter Guinness World Records

WATCH: Japanese sisters with a 2ft, 5.5 in height difference enter Guinness World Records

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor hits out at Air India for serving 'Cold chicken tikka with watermelon', airlines...

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor hits out at Air India for serving 'Cold chicken tikka with watermelon', airlines...

'The love of my life': Amruta Fadnavis' special birthday wishes for daughter Divija

'The love of my life': Amruta Fadnavis' special birthday wishes for daughter Divija