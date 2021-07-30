'Sounds like casteism': Here's why netizens are slamming author Ravinder Singh's take on OBC reservations

Author Ravinder Singh of 'I too had a love story' fame has found himself amid an online controversy after making an Instagram post about providing 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the All India Quota (AIQ) scheme in medical education.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government took a decision for providing 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the medical field in the AIQ scheme.

Reacting to the news, Singh made an Instagram post criticising the move. In the post, the author sits next to a board that reads, "Now 27% OBC quota in medical. This is how we want to fight future viruses- by killing merit."

The caption of the post reads, "Tum mask pehno. Hum merit kill karenge. (You wear masks. We will kill merit.)"