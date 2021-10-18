'Soul of Kashmiriyat is being bruised': As string of killings leaves J&K horrified, #KashmirisWantPeace

In the past few days, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spate of targeted killings of civilians especially non-locals.

On Sunday, two non-locals labourers were killed after terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them at the Wanpoh area of Kulgam. Earlier, a gol-gappa hawker from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists in the Union Territory on Friday.

Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon non-local labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, 2 non-locals were killed and 1 injured," J-K police said.

As per the CID sources, "Three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in Jammu and Kashmir) identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All are residents of Bihar." The Jammu and Kashmir police and other security forces cordoned off the area. F

Meanwhile, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said on Saturday said that at least 13 terrorists have been killed in as many as nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir after a spate of targeted civilian killings in the UT is being witnessed.

The string of encounters and killings in the valley has left the entire nation horrified. People from Jammu and Kashmir are scared and traumatised; they are taking to social media to demand peace in the valley.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:14 AM IST