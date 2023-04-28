'Sorry, profile rejected': Retired IIM prof denies to rent out flat to man scoring less than 90% in Class 12; WhatsApp chats go viral

A Twitter user brought to the notice of netizens that one of his cousins was denied a home on rent and the reason is something unusual. The profile was rejected by the house owner, not over money issues or nuisance but for the numbers on the Class 12 mark sheet. Allegedly the landlord was a retired professor from IIM.

You might have come across people saying that marks don't matter in the long go, but a man was just rejected -- not for a job, but for renting a flat -- due to scoring lesser than 90%.

If you were wondering if the case resembles peak Bengaluru things and the real estate scenario there, yes it does, and it also happens to add to the list another bizarre case of home hunting in the IT hub.

"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not (sic)," user identified as Shubh said in a tweet while sharing the incident. "I can't believe my cousin brother got denied for a rented flat by owner cause he got 76% in class 12th & owner was expecting atleast 90%," he added.

The screenshots from the chat of the real estate broker and the brother named Yogesh were also attached in the tweet that has gone viral.

Netizens asked whether it was a joke, but the user denied reinforcing to claim that it was a true case. The incident evoked several reactions on the microblogging site. One of the replies, read, "Padhai likhai karo tabhi ghar bana paoge - papa was right. (Read and write. Only then you would be able to make a house)"

