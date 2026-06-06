'Someone Might Have Ordered Snack...': Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Boy Putting Snake Inside His Bag On Busy Mumbai Road

Mumbai: A video from Mumbai has gone viral on social media. In this clip, a Blinkit delivery boy is seen catching a long snake in the middle of the road during broad daylight and placing it inside his delivery bag.
The clip shared on X by @gharkekalesh shows a delivery boy wearing a yellow Blinkit T-shirt calmly grabbing a long snake by its tail and putting it directly inside his Blinkit bag.
Netizens react
The video has triggred reactions from netizens on X. One of the users said,"Mumbai never disappoints Blinkit has officially started snake delivery, and now i am thinking, Cool, let me order a Python too… first time I’ll see one in real life."
Another user said,"It seems the company is in loss, so it is doing extra work to make up for it."
"Someone might have ordered Snack and @letsblinkit delivered Snake," another user said.
The video has garnered more than 157.8K views in less than 24 hours.