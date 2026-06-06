'Someone Might Have Ordered Snack...': Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Boy Putting Snake Inside His Bag On Busy Mumbai Road

Mumbai: A video from Mumbai has gone viral on social media. In this clip, a Blinkit delivery boy is seen catching a long snake in the middle of the road during broad daylight and placing it inside his delivery bag.

The clip shared on X by @gharkekalesh shows a delivery boy wearing a yellow Blinkit T-shirt calmly grabbing a long snake by its tail and putting it directly inside his Blinkit bag.

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Netizens react

The video has triggred reactions from netizens on X. One of the users said,"Mumbai never disappoints Blinkit has officially started snake delivery, and now i am thinking, Cool, let me order a Python too… first time I’ll see one in real life."

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Another user said,"It seems the company is in loss, so it is doing extra work to make up for it."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Someone might have ordered Snack and @letsblinkit delivered Snake," another user said.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has garnered more than 157.8K views in less than 24 hours.