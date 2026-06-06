 'Someone Might Have Ordered Snack...': Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Boy Putting Snake Inside His Bag On Busy Mumbai Road
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'Someone Might Have Ordered Snack...': Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Boy Putting Snake Inside His Bag On Busy Mumbai Road

A video from Mumbai showing a Blinkit delivery worker catching a long snake in broad daylight and placing it inside his delivery bag has gone viral on X. The clip, shared by @gharkekalesh, sparked jokes online, with users quipping that Blinkit had begun “snake delivery”. The post crossed 157.8K views within 24 hours on X

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, June 06, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
'Someone Might Have Ordered Snack...': Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Boy Putting Snake Inside His Bag On Busy Mumbai Road

Mumbai: A video from Mumbai has gone viral on social media. In this clip, a Blinkit delivery boy is seen catching a long snake in the middle of the road during broad daylight and placing it inside his delivery bag.

The clip shared on X by @gharkekalesh shows a delivery boy wearing a yellow Blinkit T-shirt calmly grabbing a long snake by its tail and putting it directly inside his Blinkit bag.

Netizens react

The video has triggred reactions from netizens on X. One of the users said,"Mumbai never disappoints Blinkit has officially started snake delivery, and now i am thinking, Cool, let me order a Python too… first time I’ll see one in real life."

Another user said,"It seems the company is in loss, so it is doing extra work to make up for it."

"Someone might have ordered Snack and @letsblinkit delivered Snake," another user said.

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The video has garnered more than 157.8K views in less than 24 hours.

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