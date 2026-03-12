Solo Traveller Gets Entire Plane to Herself on Riga–Dubai Flight, Internet Calls It ‘Private Jet'

A routine commercial flight turned into an unforgettable experience for one traveller after she discovered she was the only passenger on board.

A Russian woman travelling from Riga, Latvia to Dubai, United Arab Emirates found herself enjoying an entire aircraft to herself during a flight on March 8, 2026.

The traveller, Instagram user Marina Gilla, shared a video of the unusual moment online. In the clip, she slowly pans the camera across the plane’s cabin, showing long rows of completely empty seats. The only person visible throughout the aircraft was Gilla herself.

Text added to the video jokingly read: “When you are the only passenger on the plane to Dubai on the 8th of March, 2026,” followed by a laughing emoji, highlighting the surprising situation.

Social media calls it a “private jet experience”

While posting the video on Instagram, Gilla humorously described the journey as a “VIP flight from Riga to Dubai.” Her light-hearted caption quickly caught the attention of viewers, many of whom were amused by the idea of having an entire commercial aircraft to oneself.

The clip soon spread across social media, with users joking that she had essentially booked a private jet without paying for one.

One commenter wrote that she should rename the video to “Got a private jet to Dubai.” Another joked that at least she could enjoy unlimited snacks and complete privacy in the aircraft’s restroom.

Several viewers also pointed out the obvious luxury of the situation, the freedom to sit anywhere on the plane. Others imagined stretching across multiple seats, filming a full cabin tour, or pretending they were on an exclusive charter flight.

Why could a plane fly with one passenger?

Although it may seem unusual, aviation experts say such situations can occasionally occur. Airlines sometimes operate flights even when passenger numbers are extremely low for logistical reasons. These can include repositioning aircraft, maintaining scheduled routes, transporting cargo, or moving crew members to another destination.

In some cases, last-minute cancellations or sudden drops in bookings can also leave a plane nearly empty.