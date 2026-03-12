'₹600 Ke Chakkar Me Izzat Gawa Di': Woman Refuses To Pay AC Cab Fare After Ride; Incident Sparks Outrage Online

X

A shocking incident involving a cab ride has sparked widespread discussion on social media. According to reports, a woman booked an air-conditioned cab for a journey that cost around ₹600. The trip reportedly went smoothly, and she travelled comfortably throughout the ride.

However, the situation reportedly changed when the cab reached the destination. When the driver asked for the agreed fare, the woman allegedly refused to pay and attempted to leave without settling the amount.

Driver left in difficult situation

Reports suggest that the driver repeatedly requested the woman to clear the fare, explaining that driving passengers is his source of income and he had completed the journey as requested. Despite this, the woman reportedly continued to avoid paying and made several excuses.

The situation reportedly became uncomfortable for the driver, who had already completed the trip and expected to receive the fare. For many cab drivers, each ride contributes directly to their daily earnings, and missing out on a payment can impact their income for the day.

Drivers working through ride-hailing services or private bookings often bear costs such as fuel, maintenance, and commission charges, which makes every completed trip important for sustaining their livelihood.

Social media reacts strongly

After the incident surfaced online, many users expressed anger and disappointment over the alleged behaviour. Several people pointed out that if someone can afford to travel in an AC cab, they should also be willing to pay the driver for the service.

One user commented, "That’s really unfortunate for the driver. Did the cab company step in or take any action? How do people justify this kind of behavior, thinking they can skip paying after enjoying the service? Have you ever faced or witnessed something similar with AC cabs?"

Another user wrote, "Wearing expensive clothes and accessories, enjoyed full AC car journey, still this begger is not paying this poor man's money. These beggers are making the worst situation for other women as what if men start cancelling bookings on seeing a female clients and what if something bad happens to them. This begger should be punished."

A third user added, "Sahi Kia cab driver, hatts off for standing up to himself."

Incident sparks wider debate

The incident has now triggered a broader debate online about fairness and respect for service workers. Many social media users believe that drivers who spend long hours on the road deserve to be treated fairly and paid for the services they provide.