'Gharse Biwi Se Chupke Nikla Hu': Man Skips Toll With Hilarious ‘Wife Alert’ Excuse, Staff Agrees - Viral Video

A light-hearted video circulating on social media has left viewers amused after a quick-thinking man tried to avoid paying a toll by giving the staff a rather unusual explanation.

The viral clip, originally shared on Instagram, shows a man approaching a toll plaza and explaining his predicament to the staff on duty. Instead of arguing about the fee, he claimed he could not pay the toll because he had quietly left home without telling his wife.

According to the man, any toll deduction would immediately send a notification to his wife’s phone, exposing his secret trip. Hoping for sympathy, he requested the staff to help him pass through the plaza without triggering the message.

“Brothers, I left home secretly without informing my wife. If the toll gets deducted, she will get a message. Please help me,” the traveller told them in the video.

Staff left confused, then played along

At first, the toll employees appeared unsure how to react to the unexpected request. After a brief moment of confusion, one of them jokingly suggested a workaround.

“Switch off your lights. We’ll count you as a local,” the staff member said, seemingly playing along with the man’s humorous story.

The exchange instantly turned the situation into a comic moment, with everyone involved struggling to hold back their laughter.

Traveller’s funny blessing

Clearly relieved, the man thanked the workers in a dramatic and humorous way. Before driving off, he jokingly blessed them.

“Thank you, brothers. One day when you also leave home for a trip without telling your wife, may God come to your rescue too,” he said, laughing.

His playful farewell made the moment even more entertaining for viewers.

Internet reacts with hilarious comments

After the video began circulating online, social media users flooded the comment section with witty reactions.

One user joked, “Why upload this video? Now nobody else can use this trick.”

Another commented, “Men always help each other out.”

A third viewer added humorously, “India is definitely not for beginners.”